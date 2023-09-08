Sanders to hold NIH hearing after drug pricing step

Senate HELP chair Bernie Sanders on Friday said he would schedule a hearing on President Biden's NIH nominee after the administration announced a move to limit the price of a new monoclonal antibody from Regeneron.

Why it matters: It's a major step forward for Biden's NIH pick, Monica Bertagnolli, whose nomination was blocked by Sanders over drug pricing concerns. And the administration's move marks a significant new step to keep in check the price of a COVID-19 countermeasure.

Driving the news: Sanders issued a statement saying he would schedule a hearing in October after HHS on Friday announced a new clause in its contract with Regeneron.