What we're hearing: Anti-overdose measure left out in House

A bill aimed at preventing drug overdoses among people recently released from prison was left out of a House addiction measure despite a push from Democrats.

Why it matters: The bill was one of Democrats' top asks for the larger bipartisan addiction measure, known as the SUPPORT Act, and backers argued it would go a long way toward fighting the overdose crisis among some of the most vulnerable people.

Yes, but: Republicans on the House Energy and Commerce Committee said the bill was too expensive.

Between the lines: The bill, known as the Medicaid Reentry Act, would provide Medicaid coverage to people up to 30 days before they are released from prison to help ensure a smooth transition and prevent overdoses shortly after someone is released.

Energy and Commerce Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers noted last week that the bill and another related measure would together cost more than $20 billion.

The committee instead agreed on some less expensive Medicaid measures, like preventing people from being dropped from coverage while they are awaiting trial.

What they're saying: Rep. Paul Tonko, one of the sponsors of the Reentry Act, blasted its exclusion.