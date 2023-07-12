Sanders speaks to reporters at the White House after a meeting with President Biden in 2021. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images

It's not looking super-likely that the nomination of President Biden's choice for NIH director, Monica Bertagnolli, is going to be moving any time soon.

Driving the news: Axios caught up with Sen. Bernie Sanders, who has demanded a plan to lower drug prices from the administration before he moves forward with health nominees, in the hall Tuesday.

"No, we have not gotten a pricing plan from the administration," Sanders said. "The high cost of prescription drugs now and in the future is a great crisis for American health care; we have to deal with it."

Between the lines: Is the administration working on a plan? There's no sign of it. A Sanders aide said the administration has not given a sense of whether a plan is coming or not.

Asked for comment, the White House pointed to drug pricing actions already in motion, notably the Inflation Reduction Act.

'The president shares the senator’s concerns on drug pricing," a White House official said. "That’s why he signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act, the most consequential law addressing the high cost of prescription drugs."

What we're watching: Sanders isn't the only hurdle in the Senate. Elizabeth Warren wants Bertagnolli to commit to not working for a pharmaceutical company for four years after leaving NIH.