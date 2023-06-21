Senate PAHPA discussions hit snag on drug pricing

Drug pricing — and in particular, intellectual property policy — has created a rift between Sens. Bernie Sanders and Bill Cassidy that could delay PAHPA reauthorization discussions in the Senate.

What they’re saying: “Negotiations are being held up because of drug policy demands that are completely outside the purview of PAHPA,” Cassidy said during remarks at a HELP Committee labor policy hearing Wednesday morning.

Why it matters: Cassidy told Axios that upending the pharmaceutical intellectual property system in PAHPA is a hard line for him.

The other side: Sanders disagrees that drug pricing is halting PAHPA discussions.

“Lowering the outrageous prices of pharmaceutical drugs in this country is a top priority of mine, so we'll address it any and every way we can, including PAHPA,” he told Axios.

“We are working on it but it’s a little premature” to discuss pharmaceutical policy and PAHPA, he said when asked about specific policies.

Sanders' office did not respond to questions about whether he wants to include IP and drug patent policy in PAHPA, but lobbyists told Axios Sanders' office has floated the idea.

Between the lines: Requiring pharmaceutical intellectual property to be in the possession of the federal government could stop companies from working with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, one lobbyist told Axios.