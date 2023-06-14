Finance releases bipartisan PBM bill
Bipartisan leaders of the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday released a bill aiming to reform PBM practices by delinking their compensation from the price of a drug.
Why it matters: The move shows the committee is moving forward with its bipartisan PBM efforts, and is beginning to implement the framework the panel released in April.
What's happening: The bill would prohibit PBMs from being paid based on the price of a drug in Medicare Part D.
- Backers argue this would remove a misaligned incentive that encourages PBMs to prefer drugs with high list prices, and end up saving consumers money.
- The bill is sponsored by Sens. Ron Wyden, Mike Crapo, Bob Menendez, Marsha Blackburn, Jon Tester and Roger Marshall.
What's next: The committee says this is not the last the PBM-related bill they will be releasing, though there is not a firm timeline on the next measures.
- "We will definitely have more coming," Wyden told reporters on Wednesday.