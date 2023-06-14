Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Finance releases bipartisan PBM bill

Peter Sullivan
Senators Ron Wyden and Mike Crapo at a Senate hearing

Wyden and Crapo at a March 16 Finance Committee hearing. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Bipartisan leaders of the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday released a bill aiming to reform PBM practices by delinking their compensation from the price of a drug.

Why it matters: The move shows the committee is moving forward with its bipartisan PBM efforts, and is beginning to implement the framework the panel released in April.

What's happening: The bill would prohibit PBMs from being paid based on the price of a drug in Medicare Part D.

  • Backers argue this would remove a misaligned incentive that encourages PBMs to prefer drugs with high list prices, and end up saving consumers money.
  • The bill is sponsored by Sens. Ron Wyden, Mike Crapo, Bob Menendez, Marsha Blackburn, Jon Tester and Roger Marshall.

What's next: The committee says this is not the last the PBM-related bill they will be releasing, though there is not a firm timeline on the next measures.

  • "We will definitely have more coming," Wyden told reporters on Wednesday.
