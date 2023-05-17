First look: Hern and Kuster unveil dishonest billing measure

Site-neutral payments may have largely been dropped from the E&C markup, but there is still building activity in taking some sort of action on that front.

Driving the news: Reps. Kevin Hern and Annie Kuster are introducing a bill Wednesday to establish unique identification numbers for providers, so Medicare and commercial insurers can better understand where care is being performed and pay the correct amount.

Why it matters: It's not every day you see the chair of the RSC and the chair of the New Democrats team up on a bill that could save Medicare money.