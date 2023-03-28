McCarthy cites work requirements in debt limit letter to Biden

McCarthy holds the gavel after he was elected speaker Jan. 7. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Speaker Kevin McCarthy tweeted out a letter to President Biden Tuesday listing his ideas for negotiation on the debt limit — including “strengthening work requirements for those without dependents who can work.”

The big picture: The letter, meant for public consumption, is a clear signal that House Republicans want work requirements — likely including Medicaid — to be one of the battle lines for raising the debt ceiling.

Between the lines: McCarthy didn’t specify whether that work requirement reference was to Medicaid specifically (and his office hasn’t yet responded to our question on whether it does involve Medicaid).