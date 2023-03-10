Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Freedom Caucus calls for Medicaid work requirements

Peter Sullivan
Congressman Bob Good speaks on the House floor

Good speaks on the House floor Jan. 5. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The House Freedom Caucus on Friday called for work requirements in Medicaid as part of its demands for raising the debt ceiling.

What they're saying: "We're going to get Americans back to work," Rep. Bob Good said at a Freedom Caucus press conference laying out the plan.

  • He listed Medicaid along with housing and food assistance as areas to target with work requirements.

Between the lines: The proposal overall is not very heavy on health care policy.

  • The plan, even from the conservative Freedom Caucus, does not call for more drastic cuts to Medicaid like per-capita-caps, and states that Medicare and Social Security benefits should be protected.
  • The plan also calls for rescinding all unobligated COVID-19 funds.
  • Energy and Commerce Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers expressed openness to Medicaid work requirements last week.
Go deeper