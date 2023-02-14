Here are some other things Victoria found out about the workings of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic:

The big picture: Subcommittee Chair Brad Wenstrup framed the select subcommittee's overall goal as an "after-action review" and "lessons learned" that he hopes "gives best path forward how to handle a situation like this," meaning a future pandemic.

Comer said he thought the select subcommittee won't be fully running for another couple of weeks.

Details: Wenstrup said last week that he's looking at hiring a general counsel, a communications team and staffers that have relationships with other committees. And while his team is farther along than Democrats, he wants the Dems to be set up too before they start their work.