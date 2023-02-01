E&C oversight hosts first hearing on COVID origins

Morgan Griffith speaks during a hearing on April 6, 2022. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The House Energy and Commerce oversight panel started its effort to investigate COVID’s origins today.

Why it matters: This kickoff hearing, which stayed pretty measured, sets the tone for the many pandemic origins hearings we expect this Congress.

Three things that caught our attention:

1) Oversight panel Chair Morgan Griffith asked whether NIH grants would need to have "additional teeth," such as specific data reporting requirements, in order to ensure that gain-of-function research is properly overseen, especially for Chinese institutions.

2) Energy and Commerce Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers floated standing up a single office to be responsible for what the scientists called "bio-attribution" — defined as "investigating the source of biological events" — which would be helpful in determining the origins of pandemics.

She said she hoped the committee could work in a bipartisan manner on pandemic preparedness legislation.

3) Several of the scientists at the hearing suggested the political discourse around gain-of-function could hinder future research on viruses.