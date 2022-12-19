Skip to main content
Omnibus averts some physician fee cuts

Victoria Knight
The omnibus will give doctors partial relief from Medicare cuts, continue higher Puerto Rico Medicaid funding and boost access to opioid treatment, congressional aides say.

  • The deal also extends the telehealth flexibilities that have been part of the national public health emergency.

Provider cuts: The package will stave off 2.5 percentage points of a 4.5 percent cut to the Medicare physician fee schedule in 2023, and 1.25 percentage points of cuts in 2024.

Telehealth: Medicare telehealth flexibilities will also be extended for two years. The provisions have already been extended for 151 days after the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Medicaid: Puerto Rico will get a multi-year funding deal for its Medicaid program through fiscal year 2027. The FMAP will be kept at 76 percent, averting a drop to 55 percent that was set to take place this month.

Opioids: The omnibus also will include a bill to remove a requirement that health care providers get a special waiver from the DEA before being able to prescribe buprenorphine, a treatment for opioid addiction.

