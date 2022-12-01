The Republican Steering Committee finalized its new regional representatives this week. We got a copy of the document showing the new assignments.

Why it matters: The new additions could give Vern Buchanan a slight edge in the race for Ways and Means chair. Still, the race continues to be Buchanan or Jason Smith’s game, according to our lobbyist and Hill sources.

Five new representatives were added to the list: Reps. Mario Díaz-Balart, Jodey Arrington, Larry Bucshon, Bryan Steil and Andrew Garbarino.

The most obvious swing in Buchanan’s favor is that Díaz-Balart became the second Florida representative (there was only one Florida rep on the steering committee last Congress).

He’s been outspoken in favor of Buchanan leading Ways and Means, since he wants Florida to have more power in Congress.

Reps. Steve Scalise and Tom Emmer, who secured House Republican leadership positions as majority leader and whip last month and are also members of the GOP steering committee, also campaigned closely with Buchanan when fundraising for the NRCC for the 2022 midterms.

On the Democratic side, House members voted yesterday to add a new battleground leadership representative position to their caucus leadership.

One health care lobbyist predicted the new position could benefit “good bills that aren't the sexiest or most exciting bills” — which, let’s be honest, is most health care legislation.

Elevating the position of lawmakers with more to prove to their constituents could make the federal government more productive, the lobbyist said.

Go deeper: Reps. Abigail Spanberger and Matt Cartwright will battle it out for the position, our Axios colleague Andrew Solender confirmed.