You know about all of the issues with breakthrough Alzheimer's drugs. Now, Reps. Nanette Diaz Barragán and David Joyce have introduced a bill aimed at expanding access to new Alzheimer’s therapies.

Why it matters: It's going to come back in the next Congress — and it's designed to put pressure on CMS to revisit its decision to limit coverage of Alzheimer's drugs.

Our Vitals colleagues filled you in this week on the effects and risks of lecanemab, the latest monoclonal antibody meant to slow Alzheimer’s progression.

The details: The bipartisan bill would prevent CMS from making limited coverage determinations for entire classes of breakthrough drugs.

The bill would also create a timeline for CMS to reconsider decisions to cover drugs only within clinical trials.

What’s next: Barragán, a Democrat, told Maya that she plans to reintroduce the bill early in the next Congress.

“We wanted to introduce it now to set the agenda,” she said. “We're hoping that this will be one of those efforts that Republicans in the majority will continue to pursue.”

Barragán and Rep. Vern Buchanan, who’s in the running for Ways & Means chair, introduced a similar but narrower bill called the MERIT Act earlier this year. Barragán is the only Democrat signed on to that bill, according to Congress.gov.

One personal thing: Barragán’s mother has Alzheimer’s, and the congresswoman said she moved in with her mom in January.