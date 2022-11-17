Cassidy at a news conference outside the Capitol last year. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Sen. Rand Paul said Thursday he will take the ranking member position on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, setting up Sen. Bill Cassidy to be ranking member of HELP.

Why it matters: The move averts the high-profile showdown between expected HELP chair Bernie Sanders and Paul, instead elevating the more bipartisan-minded Cassidy.

It remains to be seen whether Cassidy can work with a strong progressive like Sanders, though.

What he's saying: "The Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee's mission of oversight & investigations is critical to Congress reasserting itself, & as Ranking Member, I look forward to continuing the storied history of this committee's leadership," Paul said in his statement.