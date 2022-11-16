House GOP kills committee chair rule change

House Republicans voted this afternoon not to allow committee members to elect committee chairs, members leaving a conference meeting this evening told Axios. (Sorry, Adrian Smith!)

But they punted on other conference rule changes until after Thanksgiving — including a rule that would require a majority of the GOP conference to sign off on legislation before it moves to the House floor.

Between the lines: We reported on Monday that this change would make it even more difficult to pass health bills next year, making the lame duck session even more important for health care legislation.