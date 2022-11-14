Finance Committee: Two more years for Wyden

Likely committee chair: Ron Wyden, current chair of the committee.

What he'd do: Wyden's priorities center around mental health care, implementing the Inflation Reduction Act, looking into pharmacy benefit managers, and oversight of insurers including Medicare Advantage organizations, an aide said.

What we know about him: Wyden was a seniors’ rights advocate before running for office and continues to champion Medicare policy issues. Recently, Wyden helped get the Medicare drug negotiation legislation passed.

Wyden introduced a bipartisan health insurance reform bill in 2007 called the Healthy Americans Act, which would have moved the country toward universal health care. The bill never passed.

He’s earned a “Strong Dem” rating from Progressive Punch, a database of lawmakers’ voting records.

Health care donors: Blue Cross Blue Shield is Wyden’s second-highest contributor, giving him a total of $105,375 in 2022, according to OpenSecrets.

One fun thing: The 6’4’’ senator attended the University of California-Santa Barbara on a basketball scholarship before transferring to Stanford.