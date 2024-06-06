Robinhood agreed to acquire crypto-trading platform Bitstamp for roughly $200 million in cash, the company announced Thursday. Why it matters: The acquisition signals that Robinhood — known for its army of consumer traders — is doubling down on institutional investors and honing its focus on Europe after launching crypto trading there late last year.

Between the lines: Bitstamp has customers in the E.U., U.K., and Asia, but derives the majority of its revenue from Europe. It also specifically focuses on institutional customers.

Robinhood expects the deal to close in the first half of next year, pending regulatory approval.

What we're watching: This also comes as the Robinhood's U.S. crypto operations are facing potential enforcement action from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Flashback: In the second quarter of 2021, crypto (briefly) became Robinhood's largest source of revenue, at $233 million — handily surpassing options-trading revenue's $165 million.

In the first quarter of this year, Robinhood's crypto-trading revenue grew 232% to $126 million, becoming its fastest-growing segment.

The intrigue: Bitstamp was valued at around $400 million in 2018, Chief Commercial Officer Bobby Zagotta told Lucinda last year.

At the time, Bitstamp had been looking to raise $50 million in funding. One of the earliest crypto exchanges in the market, Bitstamp has been surpassed in trading volume by the likes of Coinbase and Binance.

But it the aftermath of FTX's collapse and Binance's lawsuits, Bitstamp believed it had a pathway to grow market share — one that it now sees as better off tied with a bigger player than by itself.

What they're saying: "Through this strategic combination, we are better positioned to expand our footprint outside of the U.S. and welcome institutional customers to Robinhood," Johann Kerbrat, general manager of Robinhood Crypto said in a statement.

The bottom line: Diversification is the name of the game for Robinhood. Shares of the company are up roughly 3% in early Thursday trading.