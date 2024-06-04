Ramp launches travel booking solution

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Expense management company Ramp partnered with Priceline to let consumers book travel on its platform, the company announced Tuesday. Why it matters: Travel is a significant part of employee spending, with multiple expense management players competing to get a larger slice of the pie.

Details: Travel and entertainment currently account for 20% of spending through Ramp, which earns interchange on top of that. That's up from 10% in 2021.

With the new offering, Ramp will also earn a percentage of the commission for directing consumers to hotels and airlines. The company says the offering will come at no extra cost to users.

Context: Ramp has historically earned most of its revenue through interchange, with the new offering adding an additional source (though one still correlated with spending).

This year it also acquired Venue, which bolstered its procurement product.

Between the lines: Ramp users have long been able to book travel on competing travel platforms, including Priceline, using their Ramp card.

They can still do so with the new travel offering. But Ramp CEO Eric Glyman says the integration with Priceline creates more automation for its customers.

"Employees booking travel outside of a controlled platform have to manually check that they're booking in-policy and submit receipts later, potentially leading to awkward conversations with finance teams if there's misalignment in what a traveler did versus what the policy requests," he said.

State of play: Navan has its start as a business travel offering. Brex launched a travel offering last year. Rho last month partnered with Navan to offer travel booking.