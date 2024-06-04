Ramp launches travel booking solution

Between the lines: Ramp users have long been able to book travel on competing travel platforms, including Priceline, using their Ramp card.
They can still do so with the new travel offering. But Ramp CEO Eric Glyman says the integration with Priceline creates more automation for its customers.
"Employees booking travel outside of a controlled platform have to manually check that they're booking in-policy and submit receipts later, potentially leading to awkward conversations with finance teams if there's misalignment in what a traveler did versus what the policy requests," he said.