Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Atlas, a startup developing payments and property management software for independent landlords, raised $1.6 million in pre-seed funding, it tells Axios exclusively. Why it matters: The startup gives small landlords better tools for collecting payments, managing properties, and reducing tenant churn.

Zoom in: Investors include Better Tomorrow Ventures, On Deck, Orange DAO, Common Metal, Casey Winters, Deon Nicholas and Blockchain Founders Fund.

Atlas was one of eight startups participating in the second cohort of BTV's startup accelerator, The Mint.

How it works: Atlas provides renters with a mobile digital wallet that enables them to pay rent and receive cashback rewards for doing so.

The wallet earns a 2% APR and can also be used for peer-to-peer payments so roommates can split rent, utilities or other bills.

It takes 2% of a landlord's monthly rent for those services, compared with the 8% to 12% that more traditional property management firms charge.

For landlords, Atlas offers property management tools that go beyond payment collection and include lease management, property listings, tenant communications and accounting.

It allows landlords to offer discounts and incentives to renters who renew their leases, pay rent early or refer other tenants to their properties.

It also enables payment plans and can extend credit to renters to reduce late payments or evictions.

Between the lines: Besides payments, the startup provides an AI-driven property management agent to facilitate communications with renters, coordinate with contractors and handle tenant issues.

State of play: Bilt Rewards, a startup connecting renters with credit card rewards, raised $200 million earlier this year at a valuation of $3.1 billion.

The other side: But while Bilt is courting large property management firms, Atlas is focused on independent, "mom-and-pop" landlords with a limited number of units, according to CEO Manny Bamfo.

"At that scale, you can't really afford to have a front desk person, or security, or onsite maintenance," Bamfo says.

Fun fact: Before building Atlas, Bamfo and co-founder Islam Sharabash were both landlords and renters, so he says they could see both sides of the equation.