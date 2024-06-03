Atlas, a startup developing payments and property management software for independent landlords, raised $1.6 million in pre-seed funding, it tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: The startup gives small landlords better tools for collecting payments, managing properties, and reducing tenant churn.
Zoom in: Investors include Better Tomorrow Ventures, On Deck, Orange DAO, Common Metal, Casey Winters, Deon Nicholas and Blockchain Founders Fund.
- Atlas was one of eight startups participating in the second cohort of BTV's startup accelerator, The Mint.
How it works: Atlas provides renters with a mobile digital wallet that enables them to pay rent and receive cashback rewards for doing so.
- The wallet earns a 2% APR and can also be used for peer-to-peer payments so roommates can split rent, utilities or other bills.
- It takes 2% of a landlord's monthly rent for those services, compared with the 8% to 12% that more traditional property management firms charge.
For landlords, Atlas offers property management tools that go beyond payment collection and include lease management, property listings, tenant communications and accounting.
- It allows landlords to offer discounts and incentives to renters who renew their leases, pay rent early or refer other tenants to their properties.
- It also enables payment plans and can extend credit to renters to reduce late payments or evictions.
Between the lines: Besides payments, the startup provides an AI-driven property management agent to facilitate communications with renters, coordinate with contractors and handle tenant issues.
State of play: Bilt Rewards, a startup connecting renters with credit card rewards, raised $200 million earlier this year at a valuation of $3.1 billion.
The other side: But while Bilt is courting large property management firms, Atlas is focused on independent, "mom-and-pop" landlords with a limited number of units, according to CEO Manny Bamfo.
- "At that scale, you can't really afford to have a front desk person, or security, or onsite maintenance," Bamfo says.
Fun fact: Before building Atlas, Bamfo and co-founder Islam Sharabash were both landlords and renters, so he says they could see both sides of the equation.
- Their third co-founder, Fred Twum-Acheampong, had worked with Bamfo on his previous startup, Recharge.