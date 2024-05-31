Stripe goes invite-only in India

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Stripe moved its services to invitation-only mode in India on Friday, citing the shifting regulatory landscape. Why it matters: This comes as heightened scrutiny from the Reserve Bank of India has triggered a sea change in the country's fintech industry.

Context: In February, the central banks asked Visa to pause certain B2B payments related to third-party fintech firms, per Reuters.

Fintech titan Paytm has also been under pressure, with shares down 48% in the last year.

Details: "We will only be able to support a select number of businesses, with a focus on international expansion, for the time being," Stripe's blog post read.

Existing users will not be impacted, according to the company.

What they're saying: Stripe —whose business is largely in the U.S. and Europe — says it plans to maintain a presence in India.