Stripe goes invite-only in India

Stripe moved its services to invitation-only mode in India on Friday, citing the shifting regulatory landscape.
Why it matters: This comes as heightened scrutiny from the Reserve Bank of India has triggered a sea change in the country's fintech industry.
Context: In February, the central banks asked Visa to pause certain B2B payments related to third-party fintech firms, per Reuters.
Details: "We will only be able to support a select number of businesses, with a focus on international expansion, for the time being," Stripe's blog post read.
What they're saying: Stripe —whose business is largely in the U.S. and Europe — says it plans to maintain a presence in India.