Klarna posts quarterly profit ahead of potential IPO

Klarna posted its second profit in the last three quarters, as the buy now, pay later giant preps for a potential U.S. listing later this year. Why it matters: A Klarna IPO would be the largest fintech listing in years and could trigger offerings from other companies in the sector.

By the numbers: In its Q1 2024 results, Klarna reported revenue increased 29% year over year to SEK6.4 billion (~$609 million).

Adjusted operating income for the period was SEK229 million (~$21.8m), compared with a loss of SEK498 million (~$47m) in the year-prior quarter.

Its growth was particularly strong in the U.S., where revenues increased 38% YoY and gross profit grew 97% over the same period.

Between the lines: Klarna attributed some of that financial success to its adoption of AI, which it says has helped to reduce operating expenses by 11%.

The company says nearly 90% of all employees now use generative AI in their daily work.

State of play: In February, Bloomberg reported Klarna was meeting with investment banks to work toward a $20 billion U.S. listing that could happen as soon as the third quarter.