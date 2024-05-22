Migrant-focused neobank Majority raises $20M

Illustration: Gabriella Turrisi/Axios
Majority, an immigrant-focused neobank, raised $20 million in a mix of debt and equity.
Why it matters: It's a neobank raising money despite the overall slowdown in consumer-focused fintech funding.
How it works: The Miami-based startup seeks to provide mobile banking services to U.S. migrants, particularly those from South and Central America.
Zoom in: The new funding, which includes $12.5 million in equity financing, was led by Klarna co-founder Victor Jacobsson and Swedish serial entrepreneur Hjalmar Winbladh.
Flashback: Majority has raised over $100 million in funding since being founded in 2019.