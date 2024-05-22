Migrant-focused neobank Majority raises $20M

Share on email (opens in new window)

Majority, an immigrant-focused neobank, raised $20 million in a mix of debt and equity. Why it matters: It's a neobank raising money despite the overall slowdown in consumer-focused fintech funding.

How it works: The Miami-based startup seeks to provide mobile banking services to U.S. migrants, particularly those from South and Central America.

It touts the ability to open an account without having a U.S. Social Security number, provided users have an international government-issued ID and proof of U.S. residence.

For a $5.99 per month membership fee, Majority also provides international money transfers with competitive rates, no-fee mobile top-ups, and international calling plans to users.

Zoom in: The new funding, which includes $12.5 million in equity financing, was led by Klarna co-founder Victor Jacobsson and Swedish serial entrepreneur Hjalmar Winbladh.

It also includes funding from Valar Ventures, Heartcore Capital, Avid Ventures, and iZettle founders Magnus Nilsson and Jacob de Geer.

Majority also secured $7.5 million in debt financing from an unnamed bank.

Flashback: Majority has raised over $100 million in funding since being founded in 2019.