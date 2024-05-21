Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios
Vitesse, a provider of payments and treasury management tools for the insurance industry, raised $93 million in new funding led by KKR.
Why it matters: The company hired a key executive to lead its U.S. operations and will use the funding to expand its business there.
Between the lines: Curt Hess, who recently was COO and CFO at 10x Banking, has joined Vitesse as executive vice president in the U.S. and will oversee its operations there.
Zoom in: Existing investors Hoxton Ventures, Octopus Ventures and Hannover Digital Investments also participated in the Series C round.
The bottom line: After cutting its teeth in the U.K., Vitesse is looking to the $1.5 trillion U.S. insurance market for growth.