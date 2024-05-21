Vitesse, a provider of payments and treasury management tools for the insurance industry, raised $93 million in new funding led by KKR. Why it matters: The company hired a key executive to lead its U.S. operations and will use the funding to expand its business there.

Between the lines: Curt Hess, who recently was COO and CFO at 10x Banking, has joined Vitesse as executive vice president in the U.S. and will oversee its operations there.

Hess previously spent more than a decade at Barclay's, where he was CEO of its U.S. Consumer Bank.

Zoom in: Existing investors Hoxton Ventures, Octopus Ventures and Hannover Digital Investments also participated in the Series C round.

Along with the investment, Patrick Devine, managing director of KKR's Tech Growth team, will join Vitesse's board of directors.

The bottom line: After cutting its teeth in the U.K., Vitesse is looking to the $1.5 trillion U.S. insurance market for growth.