Teal, a startup offering an accounting product to vertical SaaS companies, raised $8 million in seed funding, it tells Axios exclusively. Why it matters: The deal marks at least the third embedded accounting deal in the last week.

The big picture: Vertical SaaS providers are increasingly adding financial tools to their platforms by expanding into payments, invoices and even banking.

Adding accounting services means customers will no longer need to export data to a third-party software provider to handle their bookkeeping.

How it works: Teal provides a set of APIs and tools for embedding its white-label accounting software onto vertical SaaS platforms.

The product gives customers — typically SMBs — with insights like real-time cash flow and per-product profitability.

It also simplifies the process of filing taxes and includes support from live bookkeepers.

Teal CEO Ian Crosby says its vertical SaaS customers pay a small per-customer fee, and they set their own pricing for their end users.

Zoom in: Teal's seed round was led by Torch Capital and includes participation from Basis Set Ventures, General Advance, and Dash Fund.

Between the lines: Crosby previously founded SMB accounting software provider Bench Accounting and later was head of financial services at Shopify.

At Shopify, Crosby saw how much accounting was a pain point for its customers and the opportunity to embed it into vertical SaaS.

"Accounting is going to end up in these platforms — that's kind of inevitable," he says. "It all feels super clunky because you have to export to this other software that is not really trying to work well with them."

State of play: Teal isn't alone in pursuing this opportunity; multiple embedded accounting startups announced new rounds just last week.