Ant Group quarterly profit falls

Chinese fintech Ant Group's quarterly earnings declined 19% year over year as it seeks to grow its international business following a domestic regulatory crackdown.
Why it matters: The company is betting on global partnerships to prepare for an eventual IPO.
By the numbers: Ant Group contributed 2.57 billion yuan (~$355 million) of profit to Alibaba in the December quarter, translating to about 7.7 billion yuan in profit based on Alibaba's one-third stake in Ant.
The profit shortfall compares with a 92% decline in the September quarter, which Alibaba attributed to an "increase in Ant Group's net investment loss."
Flashback: Ant Group paid a nearly $1 billion fine to Chinese regulators last July, settling a years-long crackdown that disrupted its plans for a 2020 IPO.