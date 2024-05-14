Ant Group quarterly profit falls

Share on email (opens in new window)

Chinese fintech Ant Group's quarterly earnings declined 19% year over year as it seeks to grow its international business following a domestic regulatory crackdown. Why it matters: The company is betting on global partnerships to prepare for an eventual IPO.

By the numbers: Ant Group contributed 2.57 billion yuan (~$355 million) of profit to Alibaba in the December quarter, translating to about 7.7 billion yuan in profit based on Alibaba's one-third stake in Ant.

The profit shortfall compares with a 92% decline in the September quarter, which Alibaba attributed to an "increase in Ant Group's net investment loss."

Flashback: Ant Group paid a nearly $1 billion fine to Chinese regulators last July, settling a years-long crackdown that disrupted its plans for a 2020 IPO.

Since then, it announced a share repurchase at a $79 billion valuation, and founder Jack Ma ceded control of the group at year-end.

The company has also been restructuring and seeking partnerships with international banks and e-wallet providers to grow its global business.

Between the lines: Ant is betting much of its future growth on Alipay+, which it says now connects 1.5 billion consumer accounts across more than 25 e-wallets worldwide.

It claims to reach 88 million merchants across 57 countries and regions.

The big picture: Ant still needs to secure a financial holding company license to revive plans for an IPO.