Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Exclusive: Butter raises $10M to combat failed payments

headshot
Illustration of pile of money with hovering cursor

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Butter Payments raised $10 million at an $135 million valuation from Atomic and Norwest, it tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: An estimated 8% of subscription payments result in involuntary churn, research based on internal data from Stripe in 2023 showed.

By the numbers: Butter's customers, which include Fabletics and The Information, tend to make $100 million or more in revenue annually.

  • A recent PYMNTs and FlexPay survey likewise found that businesses lost 9% of annual revenue to failed payments.
  • That means a $1 billion-revenue business on average loses $80 million to $90 million a year to the issue.

How it works: Involuntary churn means a legitimate customer's payment fails.

  • When processing a transaction, banks may share up to 128 data points to determine whether a payment is suspicious.
  • But if some data isn't formatted to a bank's specifications, a legitimate attempt may be flagged and declined.
  • Butter tracks the multitude of bank and card network formats, using A.I. to help decide what information gets passed along, and how. If a customer inputs 33701, Butter automatically changes it to 33701-4313 should the bank require that format.
  • "Part of our reason for existing is that the regulations and rules also change all the time. A lot of businesses can't keep up with those regulations because they're focused on the product," says CEO Vijay Menon.

A legitimate transaction may also be declined if it's processed at the wrong time — a rising issue in the age of global e-commerce.

  • A gaming company may run a batch of payments at noon P.T., which looks like a fraudulent 1:30 a.m. transaction in India — resulting in a legitimate user being kicked off the platform.
  • Butter 's solution would be to automatically run the card nine hours later.

Between the lines: Butter says it is careful to not accidentally bypass real fraud checkpoints, and uses guidelines set by card networks and payments processors.

  • "To your point, roughly 30% of declined payments, and it depends on the merchant, is genuinely fraud or is something that shouldn't be retried," says Menon.

What we're watching: Butter's valuation was 50% higher than its 2023 round, and it comes as companies including Adyen and Stripe have launched their own anti-churn products. Butter, which built itself on top of processing services, says it sees itself bolstering successful transactions for processors.

  • For Butter, a focus on subscription-based involuntary churn may be just the starting point to a larger product suite.
  • "We've barely scratched the surface on solving problems in the payment space," Atomic Partner Chester Ng says. "There's plenty of opportunity in terms of applying machine learning to payment stack."
Go deeper