Butter Payments raised $10 million at an $135 million valuation from Atomic and Norwest, it tells Axios exclusively. Why it matters: An estimated 8% of subscription payments result in involuntary churn, research based on internal data from Stripe in 2023 showed.

By the numbers: Butter's customers, which include Fabletics and The Information, tend to make $100 million or more in revenue annually.

A recent PYMNTs and FlexPay survey likewise found that businesses lost 9% of annual revenue to failed payments.

That means a $1 billion-revenue business on average loses $80 million to $90 million a year to the issue.

How it works: Involuntary churn means a legitimate customer's payment fails.

When processing a transaction, banks may share up to 128 data points to determine whether a payment is suspicious.

But if some data isn't formatted to a bank's specifications, a legitimate attempt may be flagged and declined.

Butter tracks the multitude of bank and card network formats, using A.I. to help decide what information gets passed along, and how. If a customer inputs 33701, Butter automatically changes it to 33701-4313 should the bank require that format.

"Part of our reason for existing is that the regulations and rules also change all the time. A lot of businesses can't keep up with those regulations because they're focused on the product," says CEO Vijay Menon.

A legitimate transaction may also be declined if it's processed at the wrong time — a rising issue in the age of global e-commerce.

A gaming company may run a batch of payments at noon P.T., which looks like a fraudulent 1:30 a.m. transaction in India — resulting in a legitimate user being kicked off the platform.

Butter 's solution would be to automatically run the card nine hours later.

Between the lines: Butter says it is careful to not accidentally bypass real fraud checkpoints, and uses guidelines set by card networks and payments processors.

"To your point, roughly 30% of declined payments, and it depends on the merchant, is genuinely fraud or is something that shouldn't be retried," says Menon.

What we're watching: Butter's valuation was 50% higher than its 2023 round, and it comes as companies including Adyen and Stripe have launched their own anti-churn products. Butter, which built itself on top of processing services, says it sees itself bolstering successful transactions for processors.