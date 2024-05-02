BioCatch nets returns for Bain, Maverick at $1.3b valuation

Permira acquired a majority stake in Israeli fraud detection company BioCatch, valuing the company at $1.3 billion.
Why it matters: The deal represents significant returns for investors including Bain and Maverick in a slow exit market.
Catch up quick: Bain first invested in the company in 2020, valuing the business around $400 million, Bain partner Dewey Awad tells Axios. It gradually added to that stake, taking around 35% of the business.
- The deal represents a 3x return for Bain, a source with knowledge of the matters tells Axios.
- Founded in 2011, the company was also backed by Maverick Ventures, which first invested in 2018, when BioCatch was valued at about $100 million.
- BioCatch hit unicorn status last fall, with an investment from Sapphire Ventures.
The latest: Some angels — who invested when BioCatch was valued around $20 million to $30 million — also sold to Permira in this round, says CEO Gadi Mazor.
- Macquarie and Sapphire acquired secondaries in the company last year, and again in this round.
By the numbers: As of Q3 2023, BioCatch was generating $100 million in annual recurring revenue. BioCatch is also EBITDA profitable and cash-flow positive.
What they're saying: "Between Permira, Sapphire, and Maquarie (investing) in last six months, we have a cap table that looks to support from $1.3 billion to 3x or 10x that," Mazor says.
Context: The deal comes at a time developments in AI are resulting in a boom in fraud — and fraud detection businesses are expected to fight back using the same technology.
Zoom in: BioCatch is also eyeing potential acquisitions, bolstering its chops in that space as well.
- "I do think there is going to be a lot of consolidation," Mazor says, pointing to the fragmented ecosystem. "You have behavioral biometrics, transaction monitoring, orchestration and authentication — and big banks have to put together how those puzzle pieces work."
State of play: Socure acquired Berbix last year for about $70 million. Feedzai acquired Revelock in 2021. Entrust agreed to acquire Onfido this year.
- Permira, which has a strong presence in Europe, is also expected to help the company expand there.