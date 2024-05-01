Baselayer, a business banking fraud prevention startup, raised a $6.2 million seed, it tells Axios exclusively. Why it matters: The startup wants to make it easier for small-to-medium sized companies to open accounts and get loans.

Investors include Torch Capital, Afore Capital, Founder Collective, Picus Capital, and Gilgamesh Ventures.

What they're saying: "When a person gets a mortgage, the bank asks the credit bureau for their FICO — their credit score," CEO Jonathan Awad tells Axios.

"No one is tracking employer ID numbers the same way you do a person's social security number," he adds.

How it works: Serving banks, government agencies, and neobanks, Baselayer pulls company documents from the IRS and secretaries of state offices to verify the identity of a business when it's seeking to open an account, apply for a loan, or for a grant.

Baselayer also looks at liens, litigation, and bankruptcy data acquired from various courts.

Baselayer pools anonymized fraud data from its customers to check the likelihood of a transaction being fraudulent, as well as leverages large language models to verify a business' legality.

Zoom in: "We flag incongruences," says Awad. "For example, you sign up for a free trial, but in terms of service, you automatically get enrolled to a $50 a month charge. That's where a lot of AI is coming in to predict this... might be a fraudulent attempt."

Baselayer scores the riskiness of a business, creating a dossier that also flags whether it's in a high-risk industry like cannabis.

The company is paid each time it pulls information on business, and also provides ongoing portfolio monitoring.

Context: Awad thought of the idea for Baselayer after spending a month-and-a-half trying to open a bank account for his nascent business.

Required by law to verify that a company is genuine and legal, the bank requested additional information that Awad says could have been directly pulled via API from government databases.

Eventually, Awad gave up on the application and got an account with Mercury.

State of play: In the age of real-time payments, financial institutions and neobanks being encouraged to share data on potential crime, despite concerns about it dulling their competitive edge.