Baselayer, a business banking fraud prevention startup, raised a $6.2 million seed, it tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: The startup wants to make it easier for small-to-medium sized companies to open accounts and get loans.
- Investors include Torch Capital, Afore Capital, Founder Collective, Picus Capital, and Gilgamesh Ventures.
What they're saying: "When a person gets a mortgage, the bank asks the credit bureau for their FICO — their credit score," CEO Jonathan Awad tells Axios.
- "No one is tracking employer ID numbers the same way you do a person's social security number," he adds.
How it works: Serving banks, government agencies, and neobanks, Baselayer pulls company documents from the IRS and secretaries of state offices to verify the identity of a business when it's seeking to open an account, apply for a loan, or for a grant.
- Baselayer also looks at liens, litigation, and bankruptcy data acquired from various courts.
- Baselayer pools anonymized fraud data from its customers to check the likelihood of a transaction being fraudulent, as well as leverages large language models to verify a business' legality.
Zoom in: "We flag incongruences," says Awad. "For example, you sign up for a free trial, but in terms of service, you automatically get enrolled to a $50 a month charge. That's where a lot of AI is coming in to predict this... might be a fraudulent attempt."
- Baselayer scores the riskiness of a business, creating a dossier that also flags whether it's in a high-risk industry like cannabis.
- The company is paid each time it pulls information on business, and also provides ongoing portfolio monitoring.
Context: Awad thought of the idea for Baselayer after spending a month-and-a-half trying to open a bank account for his nascent business.
- Required by law to verify that a company is genuine and legal, the bank requested additional information that Awad says could have been directly pulled via API from government databases.
- Eventually, Awad gave up on the application and got an account with Mercury.
State of play: In the age of real-time payments, financial institutions and neobanks being encouraged to share data on potential crime, despite concerns about it dulling their competitive edge.
- A plethora of data-sharing, fraud prevention consortiums have emerged in the last year from players including Plaid, Unit21, Sardine AI. That's in addition to bank-focused Early Warning Systems — though most have focused on cases where consumers are the end customer.