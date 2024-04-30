Share on email (opens in new window)

Danish accounting software startup Ageras is hunting for acquisitions after raising €82 million in an Investcorp-led round. Why it matters: A slowdown in venture funding for fintechs means a potential wealth of riches for well-financed startups pursuing M&A.

How it works: Copenhagen-based Ageras provides a product suite for SMEs to manage banking, accounting, and tax filing on a single platform.

The company serves more than 300,000 European SMEs across its core markets of France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Denmark.

The recent fundraise also included Lazard and Norwegian state pension fund Folketrygdfondet.

What's next: Ageras plans to pursue M&A to expand its product offering across its core markets, Ageras CEO Rico Andersen tells Axios.

"We are looking at similar players... with eyes to acquire them and do a full integration into our existing financial hub," he says.

"We're seeing a high appetite for businesses to be bought and integrated into a business like ours. Either they're having growth issues or issues related to their funding," Andersen says.

State of play: Ageras hopes to more than double its annual recurring revenue to €100 million — from €40 million to €50 million today — which would put it on track for an IPO in the next 24 months, Andersen says.

"We are actually prepared for [an IPO], but we took the opportunity to stay private due to the markets. It's all about the markets stabilizing and the company reaching a different size," he says.

"So hopefully, within the next two years, we will be able to list a business that's at least efficient at the target."

Flashback: Ageras has raised nearly €200 million to date, including a €30 million round in February 2022 and a €35 million round later that same year.