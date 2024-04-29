UMB Financial to acquire Heartland Financial

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios
UMB Financial (Nasdaq: UMBF) has agreed to acquire Heartland Financial (HTLF) in an all-stock deal valued at $2 billion.
Why it matters: The largest regional bank deal this year (per Dealogic) comes as big bank competition has made survival harder for smaller players.
Context: Regional banks have suffered a crisis of confidence since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last year.
Zoom in: Heartland has some $19.4 billion in assets, which will bring UMB's total to $64.5 billion.
The big picture: Bank mergers have remained muted in recent years, and the FDIC's recent proposal on bank M&A could stymie activity further.
Yes, but: The M&A backlog is growing for smaller banks.