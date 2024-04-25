Brigit, a cash advance and credit building startup backed by NBA-star Kevin Durant, hit over $100 million in revenue and reached profitability last year, the company tells Axios. Why it matters: The company's track record highlights the demand for earned-wage access products, as well as the growing regulatory scrutiny of the space.

How it works: Brigit makes about 90% of its revenue from subscriptions, charging users $8.99 to $14.99 a month for access to its budgeting app, a credit building product, and cash advances to eligible customers of between $50 to $250.

The company doesn't charge additional interest for those advances.

Using cash-flow data, Brigit says it can personalize the experience, automatically sending customers tips to reduce a bill if it suddenly shoots up. If the user agrees, Brigit can also predict and prevent overdraft fees by fronting capital into an account.

The remaining 10% of revenue comes largely from affiliate links to insurance products, or to side gigs such as DoorDash or Survey Junkie.

Driving the news: The company's revenue grew 90% last year to over $100 million, CEO Zuben Mathews says. It expects to grow revenue 50% this year and maintain profitability.

Between the lines: The company was profitable both on a EBITDA and net income basis in 2023. But when accounting for the $18 million settlement with the FTC, the company would have posted a net loss.

In that November settlement, Brigit agreed to pay that amount to customers. after the FTC alleged that Brigit had trapped consumers into the subscriptions and published misleading advertising.

According to the FTC, the cash advances seemed easily accessible based on Brigit's advertising, when in reality consumers were "rarely able to get an advance for the promised $250." Consumers, regulators alleged, were also not able to cancel the subscription if they had any outstanding balance.

What they're saying: "We do fundamentally disagree with the allegation and quite frankly, some of the facts, but we settled," says Mathews. But he notes that the company has made the changes to how the company advertises and cancels subscriptions at the FTC order.

The $18 million settlement also did not impact loans given in 2023, he says.

Zoom in: Earned-wage access companies like Brigit say they have noble intentions of helping those who live paycheck-to-paycheck. On median, Brigit's customers make about $50,000 a year.

But that's garnered attention from regulators, who worry the industry will take advantage of some of the country's most vulnerable consumers. That's led to scrutiny and created confusion at companies over what products are compliant.

So far, regulation has been a patchwork, with states differing on whether such earned advances should be considered loans, and there subject to more onerous regulation. The CFPB meanwhile has signaled that it plans to issue its own guidance.

Complicating the issue: EWA providers also have differing business models, with some selling through employers and some to consumers.

Brigit has argued that it is not a lender.

State of play: Brigit has raised $25 million in equity overall from investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners and Kevinn Durant's Thirtyfive Venture. It last raised in 2019.