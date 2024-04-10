Exclusive: FloQast raises $100M at a $1.6B valuation

Iconiq Growth led a $100 million Series E investment in FloQast, the company tells Axios exclusively. Why it matters: The round reaffirms the company's unicorn status with a product that streamlines the work of accountants.

Context: The founders developed FloQast to automate the reconciliation process.

Over time, it has expanded into additional workflows within the office of the CFO, and it now has 2,600 customers, including companies like Twilio, Zoom, and Snowflake.

FloQast received a $1.6 billion valuation in the round, which included BDT & MSD Partners, WiL (World Innovation Lab), Meritech Capital, and Sapphire Ventures.

Flashback: FloQast last raised $110 million at a $1.2 billion valuation in 2021.

The big picture: "On the workflow side, the controller wanted a one-stop shop for understanding the status of everything and when the work would be done," CEO Mike Whitmire says.

That led to expanding its suite of project management tools for accounting teams.

"The next opportunity we saw was looking at some of the processes that occurred downstream from the close, where we have all this data," which resulted in the development of compliance tools, he says.

Between the lines: Iconiq Growth has invested in a number of startups providing financial services and tools for the Office of the CFO, including Ramp, HighRadius, Coupa, Pigment and Blackline.

Along with the funding, Iconiq Growth general partner Roy Luo will join the company's board.

"Users in this space are particularly picky about the tools and software they use," Luo says. "The secret sauce [at FloQast] was that the founding team were CPAs themselves. So they live by this philosophy of being built by accountants for accountants."

What they're saying: "We [raised] this money to invest heavily in the product and continue to execute on the platform vision. I think we can provide more value for the controller," Whitmire says.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to note that FloQast became a unicorn in its 2021 raise (not with the most recent investment).