Crypto loyalty gets a venture boost

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Kiki, a beauty brand with a blockchain rewards program, raised $7 million in funding led by a16z Crypto and Estee Lauder's New Incubation Ventures. Why it matters: Crypto loyalty has had a mixed track record, but investors are still betting they can make it work.

How it words: Kiki customers vote on what beauty products it creates and are rewarded with points and digital tokens.

The big picture: Kiki's fundraise follows Blackbird, a restaurant loyalty app using blockchain tech, raising $24 million led by a16z last year.

Between the lines: Crypto is not the marketing headline for Kiki or for Blackbird.

Consumers may not even notice they are using the blockchain: An October New York Times article on Blackbird made no mention of its crypto ties.

Reality check: Most recently, Starbucks ditched its NFT offering, which was meant to work with its signature loyalty offering.