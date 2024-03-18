Nuvei climbs on Advent bid
Nuvei has formed a special committee of independent directors to evaluate "expressions of interest" amid reports that Advent International was weighing a buyout bid, Nuvei confirmed Sunday.
Why it matters: Payments dealmaking talks are on the rise as share prices falter and competition increases, with many quietly approaching bankers about finding buyers in recent months.
Driving the news: Shares of Nuvei have climbed 25%, valuing the Ryan Reynolds-backed Canadian company at over C$4.2 billion ($3 billion) after the Wall Street Journal reported it was near a buyout deal with Advent.
- "The company further confirms that it is engaged in discussions with certain third parties in connection with a potential transaction," a Nuvei spokesperson wrote in a statement.
Context: Offering payments in e-commerce, gambling, and crypto, Nuvei acquired Paya and Till last year.
- CEO Philip Fayer took a more muted tone on the acquisition strategy in the company's March earnings call, saying debt repayment was a focus.
The big picture: Aside from Nuvei, payments company Shift4 has weighed bids, and Repay is said to be shopping for buyers.
- "Consumer balance sheets are stretched really thin right now, and 95% of payments are consumer-behavior driven," says Dan Dolev, senior analyst with Mizuho.
- The payment industry's seen an explosion of players, creating heavy competition in the space. On the e-commerce side, for example, Nuvei could run into Adyen and Stripe, while Shift4 could run into Toast or Square.
- "There's a lot of 6,000-pound gorillas," says Dolev.
Flashback: The payments space at large has been a dealmaking hotspot since 2019, when Fiserv acquired First Data and FIS bought Worldpay.
- Now, many look bloated in the rearview mirror, with FIS spinning off Worldpay last year.