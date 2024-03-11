Flagstone's £108M primary and secondary round

Flagstone, a U.K.-based savings startup, raised £108 million ($138 million) in primary and secondary funding from private equity firm, Estancia Capital Partners, it announced today.

Why it matters: Secondaries have been on the rise amid a slowing exit market as companies seek returns for investors and employees. Look no further than Stripe.

Zoom in: The "vast majority" of the £108 million went to buying shares from existing investors, says Estancia managing director Takashi Moriuchi. Those investors remain on the cap table.

Estancia will take a minority stake in the business. Founded in 2015, Flagstone has been EBITDA profitable since the last quarter of 2022.

Though he did not disclose the company's valuation, Moriuchi said it was an uptick in valuation compared with its last funding round.

Flagstone, which manages about £11 billion in assets, pitches itself as a single platform for consumers and businesses to shop for higher rates by spreading capital across multiple fintechs, banksand advisers.

It plans to use part of the capital to expand its U.K. business and internationally.

Context: Flagstone previously raised roughly $45 million, largely from venture capital firms and a family office.

The investor list includes Volition Ventures, Kindred Capital, Omers Ventures, Alexander Square Partners and Vanneck.

The bottom line: "As liquidity has come out of the system and rates have normalized, banks are looking for different sources of capital," says Moriuchi.