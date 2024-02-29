Report: Amadeus and Fiserve bid for Shift4

Having taken his company public in 2020, Shift4's Isaacman has also expressed that the company may join the trend.
"This is what we signed up for when ringing the NYSE bell," he wrote in a letter to shareholders last year. "But at the same time, we are actively exploring strategic opportunities & alternatives that will reduce distractions and serve our company,"
Isaacman holds 82% voting control in the company, notably.
The bottom line: The payments space is dealing with a reset, seeing both spinouts (Worldpay) and combinations (Nuvei's Paya purchase) at the same time.
Shift4 and Fiserv declined to comment. Amadeus has not yet responded to a request for comment.