Report: Amadeus and Fiserve bid for Shift4

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Axios Visuals Shares of payments processing company Shift4 surged 16% this morning following a Reuters report that Fiserv and Amadeus IT Group were competing to acquire the company. Why it matters: Shift4 has been in the acquisition rumor mill for some time, with CEO Jared Isaacman confirming last year that the company was fielding interest from buyers.

Context: Companies that went public during the pandemic have struggled as expectations shifted from high growth to profits.

As a result, last Nov. 1, S&P Market Intelligence wrote that 2023 had already seen the most take-private deals in 16 years.

Having taken his company public in 2020, Shift4's Isaacman has also expressed that the company may join the trend.

"This is what we signed up for when ringing the NYSE bell," he wrote in a letter to shareholders last year. "But at the same time, we are actively exploring strategic opportunities & alternatives that will reduce distractions and serve our company,"

Isaacman holds 82% voting control in the company, notably.

The bottom line: The payments space is dealing with a reset, seeing both spinouts (Worldpay) and combinations (Nuvei's Paya purchase) at the same time.

Shift4 and Fiserv declined to comment. Amadeus has not yet responded to a request for comment.