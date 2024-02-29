Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Reset, an employer-agnostic earned wage access platform, raised $2.3 million in seed funding led by Precursor Ventures, the company tells Axios exclusively. Why it matters: Reset enables gig and hourly workers to tap their wages early without needing their employer to offer it as a benefit.

How it works: Its mobile app and Visa card afford users anytime access to earned wages while providing a holistic view of their overall finances.

By connecting to workers' bank accounts and payroll providers, the platform can show their available account balances as well as any accrued net earnings.

The app also considers recurring expenses and upcoming bills while creating a dynamic "safe-to-spend" limit based on inflows and outflows.

Between the lines: Unlike many other earned wage access platforms, Reset is not dependent on employer adoption to function.

"One of the tricky things with employer-based solutions is that if you change jobs, they offboard you as a customer. With us, you can change jobs," Reset CEO Matt Dicou says.

By being employer-agnostic, the app will also be able to support users who work multiple jobs or have multiple income streams in a future release.

What's next: Reset is mostly direct-to-consumer today, but Dicou sees partnerships with financial institutions as an important part of its growth and distribution strategy.

Behind the scenes: Reset leveraged several partners and third-party vendors to build its platform.

The company is part of Visa's Fintech Fast Track Program, and Visa powers its card.

It partnered with Stearns Bank for its card and banking program, which is facilitated by Banking as a Service provider Synctera.

Reset relies on Plaid to connect with user bank accounts and Pinwheel for connectivity to payroll providers.

Zoom in: J4 Ventures, Moai Capital, Endurance Cos. and Pear VC also participated in the round.

Angel investors include DoorDash co-founder Evan Moore and Esusu founders Wemimo Abbey and Samir Goel.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to say Precursor Ventures led the round.