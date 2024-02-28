Between the lines: The deal comes as companies with ties to China are coming under scrutiny.
U.S.-headquartered Webull has been noted for its early Chinese investors. Denier, though, notes that the company is not majority owned by Chinese investors and has only one Chinese board member. Other investors include Coatue, General Atlantic and Lightspeed.
Notably, Webull was known for having crypto operations, though company executives spun that business off last year — in part because they're aware of regulatory scrutiny.
"We spun that business out into a non-affiliated company with a completely different group of shareholders and different share structure called Webull Pay before the end of 2023 for the specific purposes of going public," says Denier.
Crypto trading, through not the majority of its business, was notably the sticking point for the SEC in Apex Fintech's deal to go public via SPAC in 2021. It canceled the deal and instead filed confidentially for an IPO after spinning off its crypto operations.