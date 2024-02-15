Share on email (opens in new window)

Ribbon, which helps banks automate inheritance claims, raised $2.7 million in pre-seed funding led by One Way Ventures and Haymaker Ventures, the company tells Axios exclusively. Why it matters: The average estate costs more than $14,000 to settle and takes over a year to finalize.

How it works: Ribbon offers a SaaS platform for financial institutions like credit unions and regional banks to help process inheritance requests for their customers.

Its white-labeled "digital estate center" is added to the bank's website and collects all necessary information and documentation from clients to process estate claims.

On the back end, the platform provides a ticketing system for bank employees to track and manage claims, as well as suggestions for marketing new services to clients.

Between the lines: Banks can reduce operational costs and the time spent processing claims while using the information to retain younger clients receiving an inheritance.

Ribbon enables financial institutions to add estate planning services, like the formation of trusts, to increase bank revenue.

For bank clients, Ribbon has a "find my inheritance" tool that automatically scans public databases and other financial institutions to find accounts and funds they didn't know about.

State of play: The U.S. is amid a massive intergenerational wealth transfer, with $84 trillion projected to be passed down from baby boomers to younger generations over the next 20 years.