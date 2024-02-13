Shopify posts second quarter of profits in a row, stock falls

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Axios Visuals Shopify processed $45.1 billion in payments in the fourth quarter of 2023, up 56% compared with the same quarter a year earlier. Total volume that went through its platform grew 23% in the same period, to $75.1 billion, the company said today.

Why it matters: Most of Shopify's revenue comes from its merchants solutions business, which processes payments and earns capital from transaction fees.

Payments, however, tend to be lower-margin than the company's smaller subscription business.

What's happening: Shares of Shopify are down 7.6% in early trading, amid concerns about the company's expenses.

Shopify says it expects operating expenses to be up in the "low teens" for the first quarter compared with Q4 2023.

The bottom line: This is the company's second quarter in a row in the green, with a net income $657 million.