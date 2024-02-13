Shopify posts second quarter of profits in a row, stock falls
Shopify processed $45.1 billion in payments in the fourth quarter of 2023, up 56% compared with the same quarter a year earlier.
- Total volume that went through its platform grew 23% in the same period, to $75.1 billion, the company said today.
Why it matters: Most of Shopify's revenue comes from its merchants solutions business, which processes payments and earns capital from transaction fees.
- Payments, however, tend to be lower-margin than the company's smaller subscription business.
What's happening: Shares of Shopify are down 7.6% in early trading, amid concerns about the company's expenses.
- Shopify says it expects operating expenses to be up in the "low teens" for the first quarter compared with Q4 2023.
The bottom line: This is the company's second quarter in a row in the green, with a net income $657 million.
- The company had posted losses for six consecutive quarters.