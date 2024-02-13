European challenger bank for SMEs raises €50M
Finom, a European challenger bank serving small businesses, solo entrepreneurs and freelancers, raised €50 million in Series B funding.
Why it matters: Banking tools for small businesses continue to attract new investors.
How it works: Finom offers SMEs online banking, physical and virtual cards, payment processing and invoicing, as well as an FX service for managing cross-border transactions.
- Like many other business banking startups, the company also has a dashboard to simplify accounting and spend management.
- The Amsterdam-headquartered startup has an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license, which allows it to offer bank-like services (without lending) to businesses across the EU.
By the numbers: With the latest financing, Finom has raised €100 million since being founded in 2019.
- New investor Northzone co-led the round with previous backer General Catalyst.
- Existing investors Cogito Capital, Entrée Capital, FJLabs, s16vc and Target Global also participated.
What's next: Finom plans to double its headcount and expand its localization efforts to support additional Eurozone markets by year-end.
- Finom has about 250 employees and touts more than 85,000 customers across Germany, France, Spain and the Netherlands.