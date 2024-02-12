Share on email (opens in new window)

Mia Share, which provides payments and collections services to trade and technical schools, raised $6.5 million in new funding, the company tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: While undergraduate enrollment at four-year colleges and universities has declined in recent years, trade and technical schools have seen the opposite trend.

Details: The seed round was led by TTV Capital and included participation from CreativeCo Capital, Nine Four Ventures, Innovating Capital, and WYVC Fund.

Context: Mia Share enables multiple payment options for trade and technical schools, including invoices, payment plans and deferred tuition.

Its platform supports loan applications and underwriting on the front end, then afterward helps service loans and accept payments from students.

The platform gives schools advanced insights on performance metrics like applications, enrollment, attrition, and accounts receivable.

For students, it provides a portal to keep track of application status, payment history, payment plans, and upcoming payments.

Details: Mia Share's revenue comes from a setup fee and a SaaS fee it charges schools for using its platform, as well as transaction processing fees.

The big picture: The gap between demand and available supply of skilled trade workers continues to widen.