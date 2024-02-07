Share on email (opens in new window)

Overflow, a startup enabling charitable and faith-based organizations to accept stock, and crypto donations, raised $20 million in Series B funding, the company tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Charitable organizations lack efficient tools for accepting non-cash donations.

How it works: Overflow supports charitable donations through cash, debit, credit and ACH collections, as well as seamless stock and crypto giving.

It connects to a variety of mobile payment systems and digital wallets, including Apple Pay, Venmo, CashApp, Google Pay, and PayPal.

The platform also allows giving through donor-advised funds already earmarked for charitable deployment.

Context: Founder Vance Roush served five years as a pastor at Vive Church in Silicon Valley, where he saw the challenge faith-based organizations have accepting non-cash donations like public company stock.

"People wanted to give... And they said, 'I can give so much more, Vance, if you allow me to give my Facebook, Google, or Apple stock," Roush says.

The average online donation through ACH, debit or credit is $128, while the average stock donation made through Overflow is 100 times larger, at nearly $13,000.

Between the lines: Donating stock has certain tax advantages, since it avoids capital gains taxes and also can be deducted at fair-market value upon appreciation.

Meanwhile, churches and qualified charitable organizations pay no capital gains tax when they liquidate the stock.

State of play: Overflow today manages the payment processing and donation flow for more than 450 nonprofits, churches and charitable organizations.

And when Overflow has the ability to see an organization's giving and spending, Roush says the company could use that data to underwrite lending.

By the numbers: The company has raised a total of $30 million since being founded in 2020.