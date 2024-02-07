Exclusive: Philanthropy-focused fintech Overflow raises $20M
Overflow, a startup enabling charitable and faith-based organizations to accept stock, and crypto donations, raised $20 million in Series B funding, the company tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: Charitable organizations lack efficient tools for accepting non-cash donations.
How it works: Overflow supports charitable donations through cash, debit, credit and ACH collections, as well as seamless stock and crypto giving.
- It connects to a variety of mobile payment systems and digital wallets, including Apple Pay, Venmo, CashApp, Google Pay, and PayPal.
- The platform also allows giving through donor-advised funds already earmarked for charitable deployment.
Context: Founder Vance Roush served five years as a pastor at Vive Church in Silicon Valley, where he saw the challenge faith-based organizations have accepting non-cash donations like public company stock.
- "People wanted to give... And they said, 'I can give so much more, Vance, if you allow me to give my Facebook, Google, or Apple stock," Roush says.
- The average online donation through ACH, debit or credit is $128, while the average stock donation made through Overflow is 100 times larger, at nearly $13,000.
Between the lines: Donating stock has certain tax advantages, since it avoids capital gains taxes and also can be deducted at fair-market value upon appreciation.
- Meanwhile, churches and qualified charitable organizations pay no capital gains tax when they liquidate the stock.
State of play: Overflow today manages the payment processing and donation flow for more than 450 nonprofits, churches and charitable organizations.
- And when Overflow has the ability to see an organization's giving and spending, Roush says the company could use that data to underwrite lending.
By the numbers: The company has raised a total of $30 million since being founded in 2020.
- The Series B round was led by the Wesleyan Investment Foundation, which typically funds churches and non-profits.
- Existing investors Uncork, R7 and TheGP also participated.