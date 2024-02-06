The lost fintech generation

Just 31% of fintech companies that raised Series A funding in 2021 have garnered enough investor interest to raise a Series B, F-Prime Capital's 2024 State of Fintech report estimates.

Why it matters: The curse of high expectations (and valuations) has created a lost generation of fintech startups struggling to raise capital or find an exit.

By the numbers: F-Prime reports that 819 fintech companies raised about $15 billion worth of Series A funding in 2021.

Most have not raised a Series B, the typical signal that a company has hit significant revenue and "product market fit."

Among that majority, F-Prime's report notes that 11% went on to raise bridge rounds, another 14% shut down, 1% were acquired, and another 43% had not yet announced any Series B funding 24 months or more after their Series A.

Of note: Though not perfectly apples to apples, CBInsights data on companies from 2008 to 2018 found that 64% of companies that had raised a second round of funding (corresponding usually to a Series A) raised a subsequent round (corresponding with a Series B).

Those fundings happened at a median of 18 months after the Series A.

Zoom out: Investors are expecting M&A to pick up, though smaller acquisitions are more likely than bigger ones. Companies are focusing on acquihires, says F-Prime principal Rocio Wu.

Public fintech companies spent about $46 billion in 2021 to buy other businesses in the space, with Square's $29 billion Afterpay acquisition driving that figure. But that number fell to $1 billion in 2023, per F-Prime.

💭 Thought bubble: Series B rounds are infamously difficult to raise. It's only become more challenging as investors have changed their minds about what kinds of fintech business models deserve funding.