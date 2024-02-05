Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

RealReports, a home intelligence data provider to real estate professionals, raised a $2 million seed round, the company tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Comprehensive real estate data can be difficult for real estate agents to access.

Details: The funding round included backing from from TTV Capital, Moderne Ventures, Erez Capital and CMS Holdings.

Context: While running their previous startup — a tech-enabled homebuying platform called Torii — RealReports founders James Rogers and Zach Gorman struggled collecting the right data to show consumers.

"Real estate data is incredibly fragmented... both by industry by also geography. It's incredibly expensive to access, and it can be quite tedious," Gorman says.

Zoom out: RealReports seeks to differentiate itself from platforms like Zillow, Redfin or MLS search engines, where real estate agents pay for ad space.

"Those portals have an incentive to not provide a level of detail or information that would dissuade somebody from going to look at a house or schedule a showing or interact with an agent," Gorman says.

How it works: By contrast, RealReports provides a Carfax-like report that goes beyond just providing a home's previous sales data and potential value.

It aggregates information from more than 30 different data providers to provide a comprehensive report on any property, including zoning, crime, schools, climate risk, as well as remodeling and rental potential.

"When you want to know everything about [a] property — the good, the bad, and the ugly — we will provide you with the source of truth for that home.

It has also developed an AI-powered copilot called Aiden that enables its customers to ask questions and get actionable insights on a home.

State of play: The company got its start as a consumer-facing data provider called BHR, but pivoted to serving real estate professionals instead.