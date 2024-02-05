FTX seeks permission to restart Anthropic stake sale

FTX has filed for permission to sell its stake in Anthropic, alongside the buzzy AI startup's fundraising efforts.

Why it matters: The Anthropic stake is the crown jewel of the crumbled FTX empire, having unexpectedly boomed in valuation.

Between the lines: Sam Bankman-Fried put $500 million into Anthropic in October 2021; that now roughly equals a a 7.8% stake in the company.

Anthropic's business surged amid an AI frenzy and is reportedly raising another $750 million round that could value it at $18.4 billion.

This summer, FTX paused its attempt to sell the stake, and Google agreed to invest up to $2 billion in the AI company some three months later.

What they're saying: "A prompt hearing on the Anthropic Sale Motion will allow the Debtors to ... conduct and consummate sales of the Anthropic Shares in accordance therewith at the most optimal and appropriate time for the sale of Anthropic Shares in conjunction with Anthropic's capital raising efforts," FTX's lawyers wrote.

FTX may seek to sell some or all Anthropic shares all at once or in a series of private sales or auctions.

The big picture: FTX has said it expects to completely repay its customers, though it has scrapped plans to restart the exchange due to a lack of investor interest.