Benepass, which helps businesses provide flexible benefits packages to employees, has raised $20 million in new funding led by Portage and Clocktower Technology Ventures, the company tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: By improving access to benefits programs, the company increases employee engagement and retention.

How it works: Benepass gives employers the ability to implement, administer, and track flexible and personalized employee benefits programs.

In a single platform, it combines pre-tax benefits — health savings accounts (HSAs), flexible spending accounts (FSAs), and commuter benefits — along with employee perks like wellness programs, family and childcare benefits, lifestyle spending accounts, and remote work stipends.

Employees can view their benefits through a mobile app and use a single debit card to spend benefit dollars at select vendors and merchants.

Employers decide how much money is available for various benefit programs, which employees can access which perks, and define where the card can be used.

Zoom out: On average, about 30% of total compensation cost is attributable to employee benefits, says Benepass CEO Jaclyn Chen.

But the average employee doesn't know all the benefits their companies provide, and very few take advantage of most programs available.

Zoom in: Benepass says by combining all benefits in one place and providing a debit card to access them, employees on its platform have engagement rates of over 85%.

Between the lines: The company's revenue comes mostly from charging employers a SaaS fee, typically per employee per month or per year, Chen says.

It also makes some money off interchange fees from its debit card, as well as some interest income.

What's next: Benepass plans to grow its go-to-market team, invest in channel partnerships and build a broker channel for reaching more employers.

Of note: Along with the financing, Portage partner Stephanie Choo has joined the Benepass board.