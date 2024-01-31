Exclusive: Flexible benefits startup Benepass raises $20M
Benepass, which helps businesses provide flexible benefits packages to employees, has raised $20 million in new funding led by Portage and Clocktower Technology Ventures, the company tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: By improving access to benefits programs, the company increases employee engagement and retention.
How it works: Benepass gives employers the ability to implement, administer, and track flexible and personalized employee benefits programs.
- In a single platform, it combines pre-tax benefits — health savings accounts (HSAs), flexible spending accounts (FSAs), and commuter benefits — along with employee perks like wellness programs, family and childcare benefits, lifestyle spending accounts, and remote work stipends.
- Employees can view their benefits through a mobile app and use a single debit card to spend benefit dollars at select vendors and merchants.
- Employers decide how much money is available for various benefit programs, which employees can access which perks, and define where the card can be used.
Zoom out: On average, about 30% of total compensation cost is attributable to employee benefits, says Benepass CEO Jaclyn Chen.
- But the average employee doesn't know all the benefits their companies provide, and very few take advantage of most programs available.
Zoom in: Benepass says by combining all benefits in one place and providing a debit card to access them, employees on its platform have engagement rates of over 85%.
Between the lines: The company's revenue comes mostly from charging employers a SaaS fee, typically per employee per month or per year, Chen says.
- It also makes some money off interchange fees from its debit card, as well as some interest income.
What's next: Benepass plans to grow its go-to-market team, invest in channel partnerships and build a broker channel for reaching more employers.
Of note: Along with the financing, Portage partner Stephanie Choo has joined the Benepass board.
- Workday Ventures and existing investors Threshold Ventures and Gradient Ventures also participated in the round.