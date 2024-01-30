Neobank Bunq announces first annual profit
26 mins ago
The pool of profitable European neobanks appears to be growing.
Driving the news: Last valued at $1.8 billion, Europe-focused Bunq says it gathered €53.1 million ($57.4 million) in net profits last year — its first full-year in the green.
By the numbers: Based in Amsterdam, Bunq posted total revenues and income of €42.9 million ($46.4 million) in 2022, with a loss of €10.5 million ($11.7 million).
- Revenue rose, on an unaudited basis, to about €229.5 million ($248.5 million) in 2023, in no small part due to a jump in deposits.
- User deposits grew from €1.8 billion in 2022 to almost €7 billion at the end of 2023. Due to higher interest from those deposits and growth in its loan volume, the company's gross interest income grew by 488% during the year, per the company.
Of note: Bunq is now planning to add more customers in the U.K, having applied for an E-Money Institution license in the U.K.
- Profitability will also help its case in trying to win its U.S. bank charter.
Context: U.K. and European neobanks have been a step ahead of their U.S. brethren in reporting bottom lines that are in the green.
- U.K.-based Starling Bank noted that after-tax profits grew to £142.9 million ($180 million) from £44.9 million ($57 million) for the year ending March 2023.
- Revolut, too has posted net profits on an annual basis. Tandem and Atom Bank meanwhile have reported operating profits that were in the green.
- Germany's N26 however is expected to post a net loss of €100 million ($108 million) in 2023, down 53%.