Neobank Bunq announces first annual profit

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The pool of profitable European neobanks appears to be growing.

Driving the news: Last valued at $1.8 billion, Europe-focused Bunq says it gathered €53.1 million ($57.4 million) in net profits last year — its first full-year in the green.

By the numbers: Based in Amsterdam, Bunq posted total revenues and income of €42.9 million ($46.4 million) in 2022, with a loss of €10.5 million ($11.7 million).

Revenue rose, on an unaudited basis, to about €229.5 million ($248.5 million) in 2023, in no small part due to a jump in deposits.

User deposits grew from €1.8 billion in 2022 to almost €7 billion at the end of 2023. Due to higher interest from those deposits and growth in its loan volume, the company's gross interest income grew by 488% during the year, per the company.

Of note: Bunq is now planning to add more customers in the U.K, having applied for an E-Money Institution license in the U.K.

Profitability will also help its case in trying to win its U.S. bank charter.

Context: U.K. and European neobanks have been a step ahead of their U.S. brethren in reporting bottom lines that are in the green.