LoanStar Technologies, an embedded lending tech company, raised $28 million in growth equity led by Sageview Capital, it tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: As valuations come back down to earth and profitability (again) rises the the top of the to-do list, private equity firms are expected to play a more active role in this post mega-round world.

Details: Loanstar, which was profitable in 2022 and breakeven last year, raised $20 million came from Sageview Capital, while another $8 million came from investors including Launch Credit Union (via CUSO Holding Company), TruMark Financial Credit Union, Ben Franklin Technology Partners, and Monarch Strategic Advisor

How it works: A B2B2C business, LoanStar pitches itself as a way for banks and credit unions to reach new customers at the point-of-sale, through merchants.

It then makes a percentage for originating each loan.

"At the genesis of LoanStar, we set out to solve a pretty esoteric banking problem: How do we get the consumers to the products where it makes sense?" says CEO Andrew Turner, who was previously SVP of Product Management at FIS.

The majority of LoanStar's business — 85% the loans it helps originate — comes from transactions in the home improvement market. The loans average about $45,000.

Meanwhile, a white-label product, LoanStar also pitches its ability to help craft lending products that fit each bank's risk profile and demand. It does so in part by matching lenders to the right merchants that have the appropriate customer demographic.

The new capital for example is expected to help grow LoanStar's home equity line of credit business, and help it expand into RV loans.

It already operates in the dental and in the green loan space.

Of note: While LoanStar's product has similarities to buy-now-pay-later, Turner also says it differentiates itself from the space. Notably, the company does not charge the merchant.

Instead, it pitches itself to merchants as an alternative to card payments, which typically charge merchants a percentage fee.

LoanStar also does not take balance sheet risk, with the banks directly making the loans. Meaning it is not exposed to the securitization market.

By the numbers: LoanStar came in just below $10 million in revenue last year, up from $6.5 million the year prior.

The big picture: U.S. middle-market funds have held up better than their larger peers in the recent dealmaking slowdown, raising 59.4% of total funds in 2023 — up from 41.5% the year prior, per Pitchbook.