Exclusive: Insurtech Wisedocs raises $9.5 million
Wisedocs, a Toronto-based document processing platform for insurance claims, raised US$9.5 million in a Series A led by Information Venture Partners, the company tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: The company's platform helps claims get processed more efficiently by automating how medical records are filed and reviewed.
How it works: It uses machine learning to ingest, review, and index unstructured medical documents, including clinician notes, medical briefs, assessment reports and discharge summaries.
- Clients can view medical record summaries on the Wisedocs platform, or they can export data into their existing workflows.
- Customers include insurance carriers, health care providers, law firms and third-party administrators.
Between the lines: "It takes a lot of back-office power and a lot of manual labor to navigate through [the claims process]. if we can automate that, we can give time back for higher value-tasks, we can have more concise outputs, and we can have quicker claims cycles," Wisedocs founder and CEO Connor Atchison says.
State of play: The company was founded in Toronto and got its start serving the Canadian market, but launched in the U.S. in 2022.
- But according to Atchison, now 70% to 80% of its client base is based in the U.S. — and it could have even broader international appeal.
- "We're starting to see traction globally," Atchison says. "There's interest in the U.K. There [are] interesting conversations underway in Australia."
Of note: Thomson Reuters Ventures and ManchesterStory also participated in the Series A financing.
- Wisedocs previously raised a C$4.1 million seed round led by Ripple Ventures with participation from Greensky Capital.