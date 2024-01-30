Exclusive: Insurtech Wisedocs raises $9.5 million

Wisedocs, a Toronto-based document processing platform for insurance claims, raised US$9.5 million in a Series A led by Information Venture Partners, the company tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: The company's platform helps claims get processed more efficiently by automating how medical records are filed and reviewed.

How it works: It uses machine learning to ingest, review, and index unstructured medical documents, including clinician notes, medical briefs, assessment reports and discharge summaries.

Clients can view medical record summaries on the Wisedocs platform, or they can export data into their existing workflows.

Customers include insurance carriers, health care providers, law firms and third-party administrators.

Between the lines: "It takes a lot of back-office power and a lot of manual labor to navigate through [the claims process]. if we can automate that, we can give time back for higher value-tasks, we can have more concise outputs, and we can have quicker claims cycles," Wisedocs founder and CEO Connor Atchison says.

State of play: The company was founded in Toronto and got its start serving the Canadian market, but launched in the U.S. in 2022.

But according to Atchison, now 70% to 80% of its client base is based in the U.S. — and it could have even broader international appeal.

"We're starting to see traction globally," Atchison says. "There's interest in the U.K. There [are] interesting conversations underway in Australia."

Of note: Thomson Reuters Ventures and ManchesterStory also participated in the Series A financing.